AUSTIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In wake of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting, State Representative Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) was appointed to the House of Select Committee on Youth Health & Safety by House Speaker Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont).

In a recent news release, Landgraff expressed his thoughts on being appointed during this time, “I can think of nothing more important than the health and safety of Texas children,” said Landgraf.

Landgraf continues to say, “No Texas parent, student, or teacher should have to worry about our public schools is safe. I appreciate Speaker Phelan’s leadership on this most important matter and look forward to working with Chairman Lozano and my fellow committee members to find constitutional solutions that will make Texas classrooms a safe place.”

According to the news release, five of the six additional House members appointed to the Select Committee on Youth Health & Safety experienced a mass shooting in their representative cities in recent years.

Speaker Phelan also issued a series of joint charges to the Select Committee on Youth Health & Safety and the Homeland Security & Public Safety Committee.

The following members received appointments to the expanded committee:

• Rep. Greg Bonnen (R-Friendswood, represents Santa Fe)

• Rep. Mary Gonzalez (D-El Paso)

• Rep. Tracy King (D-Uvalde)

• Rep. John Kuempel (R-Seguin, represents Sutherland Springs)

• Rep. Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa)

To conduct an examination into the circumstances surrounding the shooting at Robb Elementary, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan also established the Investigative Committee.

According to the news release, the investigative committee, which possesses the power of subpoena and is authorized to conduct depositions and initiate discovery has been tasked with collecting and analyzing evidence from law enforcement, making comprehensive findings, and reporting its conclusions as soon as possible to help inform the work of the House.