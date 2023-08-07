DAWSON COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lamesa woman was killed, and four children were seriously injured Saturday in a crash in Dawson County.

According to a Department of Public Safety crash report, around 11:55 p.m. on August 5, troopers were called to FM 179, about 11 miles north of Lamesa, after a Ford Expedition was involved in a rollover crash. Investigators said the driver, identified as 31-year-old Jennifer Rebecca Duran, was heading southbound on FM 179 when, for unknown reasons, she veered across the road and into the east barrow ditch. Duran then overcorrected into the west barrow ditch where her vehicle rolled.

Duran, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Two 11-year-olds, an eight-year-old, and a seven-year-old were taken to a Lubbock hospital in critical condition. A five-month-old in a safety seat was not injured.