MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lamesa teen was killed Monday in a crash in Martin County, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report.

Around 6:24 a.m. on July 31, troopers responded to the scene on SH 349, about 13 miles north of Midland. Investigators said the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was heading southbound on SH 349, near mile marker 314, when she hit another Silverado from behind as it slowed down because of another crash further up the road. 19-year-old Broyln James Chavez was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital where he later died. Investigators said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Three others, the driver of Chavez’s vehicle, as well as the driver and passenger of the other truck, were taken to the hospital for treatment and are said to be stable.