DAWSON COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lamesa man killed in a crash Tuesday evening has been identified as 63-year-old Roy Lawrence Dickerman.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on August 29 on FM 829, about five miles north of Patricia in Dawson County. Troopers said Dickerman was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on FM 829 and lost control as he tried to navigate an S shaped curve. Investigators said he veered into a ditch, overcorrected, and rolled multiple times.

According to the report, Dickerman was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene.