MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One Lamesa man is dead following an crash in Martin County. Liboryo Iglesias, 52, of Lamesa was found dead at the scene.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Iglesias was traveling on SH 349 when he hit the trailer of a tractor truck that was stopped at an intersection between SH 349 and the off ramp of SH 176. According to a crash report, Iglesias was not wearing his seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor was uninjured in the crash.