HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man who died in a single vehicle crash Tuesday in Howard County.

According to troopers, William H. Brandon, 66, of Lamesa, was driving a 2012 Peterbilt truck towing a semi-trailer north on FM 846. Investigators say Brandon was approaching a curve in the road at an unsafe speed when he lost control and rolled.

Brandon was pronounced dead at the scene.