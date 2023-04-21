REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Clean-up efforts will be taking place around Balmoreah Lake, to include lake resident lots, in observance of Earth Day.

Lake residents are encouraged to have items in front of their lots so volunteers can have them picked up and disposed of.

The improvement group would like to remind locals there will be no heavy metals or building materials, no tires, no paint, or chemical products.

As part of the Earth Day celebration, there will be food prepared after the cleanup.

The Balmoreah Lake Improvement Group would like to thank those who have taken the time to help trim the big tree to begin the celebration and the donation of the big lake sign that can be seen from Texas Highway 17.

The public is welcome to join the festivities beginning at 9 AM CST and ending after the lunch meal.