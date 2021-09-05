Labor Day Weekend Plans? Here’s how the weather will play out.

Saturday kicked the Permian Basin off with good temperatures with high temperatures in the 90s and it’s going to stay pretty consistent for today as well.

Not only will the sun be in the Basin but the rain will make an appearance as well starting in the afternoon. The isolated showers and thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall but it will not impact your travel or cookout plans for the continuing of Labor Day weekend.

