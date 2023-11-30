MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In a release on Thursday, Kyle McCardle announced that he would be running for Midland District Attorney, following Laura Nodolf’s recent announcement that she would be stepping down from her position.

In his release, he stated, “It’s my aspiration and passion to give back to this community,” and that he has, “practiced at every level from JP Courts to the District Courts,” with more than 75 jury trials during his career.

McCardle currently serves as the Trial Team Chief of the 441st District Court. You can read his full release below.