KERMIT, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Kermit Police Department is looking to identify and locate an unknown male suspect.

He is suspected of stealing a silver Ram 1500, leading officers on a brief pursuit before abandoning the vehicle and evading on foot.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact the Kermit Police Department at 432-586-2577 or the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office at 432-586-5508.