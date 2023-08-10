MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- KPOT Korean BBQ and Hot Pot opened in Midland this week to great reviews; employees said the first week in business has been “crazy” because the business venture is truly unique.

“This is the only thing like this around here, so everyone’s flocking towards it,” said team member Garrett Maney. “We’ve been pretty slammed the last few days….the community is pretty excited.”

Located at 3116 N Loop 250, Suite 300, the restaurant has been described as a Korean fusion spot with “family style” food.

“You order different meats, and everything comes to the table family style for everybody to share. The meat cooks at the table in a broth or on the grill and there’s different appetizers and sauces for you to customize your dishes,” Maney described.

He said the community has embraced the experience and the food has been well received by patrons.

“It’s a new experience, it’s fun with friends…an interactive experience. I hope we can find our spot in the Midland community and that people will continue to enjoy it.”

The restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday through Saturday.