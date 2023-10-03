ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- As the crosstown rivalry game between Odessa High and Permian High nears, the Odessa Police Department said drivers need to be aware of changes that will impact the flow of traffic both before and after the game.

Notable mentions for before the game, the Northeast Gate will not be used for entry. Anyone coming to the stadium from the east will not be able to go west on Charles Walker. See the map below for the pre-game traffic plan.

Notable mentions for after the game: For parent pick-up, parents must travel north on Tobosa from Yukon, then down Charles Walker to the Northwest Gate. Once in the parking lot, drivers can reach either side of the stadium. See the map below for the post-game traffic plan.

The inside lane of Yukon between Dawn and the Main gate will be closed. Permian fans will be seated on the west side of the stadium; OHS fans will be seated on the east.