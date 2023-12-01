KERMIT, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – District officials with Kermit ISD were made aware of legal allegations against a campus administrator on Tuesday, November 28th, originating from a previous student disciplinary matter.

After learning of these investigations, KISD placed the administrator on leave as the investigation continues.

KISD Superintendent Joe Lopez said in a release on Friday that they “take these matters very seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation in accordance with District policies and procedures.”

The district also expressed their commitment to the safety and wellbeing of all students, as well as ensuring a safe learning environment for all.