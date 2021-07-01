Kids College at MC back after pandemic hiatus

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Kids College at Midland has been helping enrich student’s summers since 1983.

Last year’s camp was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The camp returned to the Midland College campus this year, offering everything from cooking and building to drama class and sports.

While today is the last day for campers this year, the staff is already looking forward to next year’s camp, saying the smiles on the children’s faces make it all worthwhile.

“I just love seeing the kid’s smiles on their faces…I couldn’t ask for anything else,” said Associate Director Brenda Cordero.