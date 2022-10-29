ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Kermit woman killed earlier this week in an auto versus pedestrian crash has been identified as Pilar Moon.

According to the Odessa Police Department, just after 1:00 a.m. on October 27, officers, along with Odessa Fire Rescue, responded to the scene of a pedestrian crash in the eastbound lanes of the 2400 block of W Interstate 20. Evidence and witness statements confirm that a White 2020 International Truck Tractor was traveling east in the outside lane 2400 W I-20. Moon was walking in the outside eastbound lane ahead of the International. The driver of the International took evasive action to avoid striking Moon; however, impact was still made. Moon died at the scene.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.