KERMIT, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One woman is behind bars after police say she shot a man in the neck. According to Kermit Police Department, the shooting took place on May 15th, 2022.

Officers were sent to the 500 Block of South Polar where they discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the neck. The victim was medically treated and released from the hospital the same day the incident took place.

Kermit PD has identified the suspect involved as 20-year-old, Rebecca Sanchez. Sanchez was found on May 17th and taken into custody without incident, she’s being held in the Winkler County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.