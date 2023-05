KERMIT, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Kermit Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on the 500 block of South Avenue D, according to a post by Winkler County Sheriff’s Office.

This was not an active shooter situation and there were no injuries or credible threat to the public.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any questions regarding the situation, please contact the Kermit Police Department.