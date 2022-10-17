WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Kermit man killed in a rollover crash Sunday has been identified as 54-year-old Rodrigo Juarez Polanco. Polanco was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a news release, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the single vehicle around 11:00 a.m. on October 16- the crash happened on SH 115, south of Kermit. Investigators said Polanco was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram northbound on SH 115 at an “unsafe speed for weather conditions”. Polanco’s truck reportedly hydroplaned and traveled into the west barrow ditch where it then rolled into a field west of the roadway.

Both Polanco and a passenger, who was not injured, were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.