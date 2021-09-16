Kermit man dies following deadly crash in Ector County

by: Erica Miller

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Kermit man has died following a deadly crash that happened September 12 in Ector County. 

Rodolfo Lopez-Ramirez, 32, died at Medical Center Hospital, according to a release. 

Around 10:10 p.m. on Sunday night, troopers responded to State Highway 302, 16 miles west of Odessa, about the crash. Investigators say the 18-year-old driver of a 2003 Buick was heading west on Highway 302 when she crossed the median and hit a Dodge Durango, driven by Lopez-Ramirez, head on. 

Lopez-Ramirez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver of the Buick was taken to MCH with serious injuries. The investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

