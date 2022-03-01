WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Lee Hartman, of Kermit, has been charged with Sexual Assault, a 2nd degree felony, after a victim made an outcry of sexual assault.

According to the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office, on February 26, deputies were called to a home in Kermit after a victim called to report the assault. That victim identified Hartman as the suspect. Deputies then discovered Hartman had two outstanding felony warrants, one for burglary and one engaging in organized criminal activity.

Investigators later received information that Hartman could be found in Wink. WCSO, along with the Wink Police Department, located Hartman at the Tiddly Winks Man Camo in the 500 block of S Gardner.

Hartman is being held on a $60,000 bond.