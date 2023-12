KERMIT, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – David Gonzales Leija, 62, was arrested at 8:11am on Friday, December 1st, and charged with Injury to a Child reckless bodily injury, a state jail felony, according to arrest records from the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office.

Leija has since been released on a $10,000 bond.

Kermit ISD has not released a statement regarding the situation at this time. We will continue to bring updates as more information becomes available.