KERMIT, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Association of School Boards announced Tuesday that five public school superintendents have been selected as the state finalists for the Superintendent of the Year award. The program has been recognizing exemplary school leaders since 1984.

“Our goal with the Superintendent of the Year program is to honor the outstanding talent we have leading our Texas public schools,” said TASB Executive Director Dan Troxell. “Serving as a superintendent is one of the toughest yet most rewarding jobs in the world, and we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate these accomplished and committed leaders who do so much for our students.”

The finalists were selected by a TASB committee of school board members who interviewed 19 nominees who were put forward by Educating Service Centers, who support 1022 public school districts across Texas. The candidates were evaluated based on their work in improving student outcomes, developing a strong team-of-eight relationship, and their ongoing commitment to innovation and leadership.

“On behalf of the committee, we are grateful to all of the boards that submitted nominations on behalf of their superintendents and all of the work by the ESCs and their regional selection committees to put forward such outstanding regional finalists,” Schmidt said. “It was extremely difficult to come up with a list of five finalists among such exceptional leaders, and we’re grateful to all of them for everything they do to advance educational excellence among Texas public schoolchildren.”

The five state finalists include:

Martha Salazar-Zamora, Tomball ISD, Region 4

Wade Stanford, Westwood ISD, Region 7

Jim F. Chadwell, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD, Region 11

Sheri Blankenship, Hereford ISD, Region 16

Jose Rafael Lopez, Kermit ISD, Region 18

Dr. Jose Lopez has served as the Superintendent of Kermit ISD since 2019, serving more than 1,200 students across three campuses. During this time, Dr. Lopez has improved the district’s accountability rating to a B in 2022, developed a five year strategic plan, and created new career pathway programs and curriculum supports to boost student achievement.

During his 23-year career, Dr. Lopez worked in four school districts, serving as Superintendent of Taft ISD for four years. Beginning his career as a middle school teacher in Alief ISD, he has also served as a principal and executive director for state and federal programs at Mission CISD.

Dr. Lopez holds a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Houston Baptist University, and a bachelor’s degrees in political science and public management with a minor in English from Lindenwood University in Saint Charles, Missouri. Dr. Lopez earned his doctorate in education, with a specialization in educational leadership and management through Capella University.