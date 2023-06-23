KERMIT, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to a release from the Region 18 Education Service Center, Kermit ISD’s Dr. Joe Lopez was named the 2023 Superintendent of the Year for Region 18.

Dr. Lopez has led Kermit ISD since November of 2019. During this time, his leadership has demonstrated open communication, innovation, teamwork, and an ability to improve student outcomes through building strong relationships in both the community and the district.

With 23 years of experience in public education, including leadership in Taft ISD, Mission CISD, and Alief ISD, Dr. Lopez has developed a reputation for his ability to generate positive student outcomes and overall district-wide improvement.

His roles through his career have included teacher, middle school and high school assistant principal, elementary principal, high school principal, Executive Director for State and Federal Programs, as well as superintendent of schools.

Some of his notable achievements since beginning to lead KISD include:

Achieved 2022 Texas Education Agency Accountability Rating-B (85)

Developed and implemented a Five-Year Strategic Plan

Passed a $62 million bond

Added the Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools Program

Developed new career pathway programs aligned to area industry at Kermit High School

Successfully increased teacher recruitment and retention for KISD

Supported and enhanced communication systems, upgraded the district website, and promoted positive social media to keep all stakeholders involved in the learning community

Supported and engaged community partners in the business community with a focus on eliminating opportunity gaps and promoting parent/community engagement

Sponsored by TASB, the Superintendent of the Year program has recognized exemplary superintendents for excellence and achievement in educational leadership since 1984. Candidates are chosen for their strong leadership skills, dedication to improving educational quality, ability to build effective employee relations, student performance, and commitment to public involvement in education.