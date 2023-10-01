KERMIT, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – According to a release by Kermit ISD, the administration received information regarding a threat to the safety and security of Kermit Junior High School.

While KISD does not feel the threat is credible, the administration has been working with Kermit Police Department to ensure the safety of all staff and students.

Kermit ISD is asking all students to leave their backpacks at home on Monday, October 2nd, promoting a safe and secure environment for the day.

KISD says they will be continuing to monitor the situation throughout the day tomorrow, with KPD and KISD administration on site Monday morning.