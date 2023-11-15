PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The University of Texas football team will continue its historic season on Saturday and Kent Kwik and the Kent Companies will be giving away tickets to community members who want to attend.

Between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on November 16, the football team will be pumping gas and handing out tickets at four Kent Kwik locations across Midland and Odessa; the community is invited to come grab some tickets and talk with players ahead of the game.

Kent Kwik 214: 6900 Eastridge, Odessa, TX

Kent Kwik 220: 4350 NE Loop 250, Odessa, TX

Kent Kwik 311: 5311 Wadley, Midland, TX

Kent Kwik 320: 6101 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX

The Lone Star Conference Champions will take on Bemidji State November 18 at Astound Stadium. Kick off is at 1:00 p.m. and if you can’t make it to Kent Kwik, tickets are also available for purchase here.