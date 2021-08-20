Kent Companies awards thousands in scholarships to student employees

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Kent Companies presented $14,000 worth of scholarships to 14 student employees Thursday.

The employees worked for the company throughout the summer and are excited to continue their education this fall.

The company says it believes in investing in the futures of their team members by supporting higher education. Along with the $1,000 college scholarship, these students are also eligible to receive tuition reimbursement and another $1,000 scholarship if they continue to work part-time throughout the semester.

“We are really, really proud of these kids that we’ve had. It’s just an honor from our standpoint,” said Chairman and CEO Bill Kent.

The students say working for the company is a joy, and the scholarships are just the icing on the cake.

“I think the environment here is really nice, everyone’s really friendly so it’s a good first job for sure,” said scholarship recipient Lydia Lee.