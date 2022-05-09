ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Kendra Scott has a big gift on the way for the nurses at Medical Center Health System in honor of Nurses Week. To kick off the week, 75 special nurses will receive a gift from Kendra Scott.

In a recent news release from MCH, the famous jewelry and accessory brand will be donating $1,000 to the Medical Center Health System facility and the giving doesn’t stop there. Kendra Scott will also offer MCHS nurses a 20% discount for online purchases during the month of May and at the event from 11 am to 1 pm, at MCHS for nurses.

The Kendra Scott team expressed how grateful they are to give back to healthcare workers in the Permian Basin.

“At Kendra Scott, we want to honor our front-line heroes by partnering with Medical Center Health System in Odessa, Texas. We are grateful that our Permian Basin community has such dedicated healthcare workers. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you!”