FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- “I think it’s important that the young generation have a sense of pride and a sense of belonging in a very rich culture and to know exactly what their ancestors went through coming to this country and the [integral] part of America and the American dream,” said Comanche Tortilla & Tamale Factory co-owner J.B. Gallegos.

When we talk about Hispanic Heritage Month many think about history, culture and food. We traveled to the small town of Fort Stockton where its local theatre hosted its first Barrio Fest.

Community members are working hard to keep their traditions alive.

“My name is J.B. Gallegos and I have been part of the Comanche Tortilla & Tamale Factory all of my life.”

It’s easy as honking your car horn and you can expect a warm batch of tamales delivered straight to your car.

Corn husks after corn husks…the Comanche Tortilla & Tamale Factory has been at it for decades.

“My grandfather started the business back in 1947 and after he came back from World Was II,” said Gallegos.

Gallegos said his father fought in the war as well and when he came back he took over the family business and worked until the day he died.

“My father passed away just last March so he had a long legacy here and you see him at that desk,” Gallegos said.

Out of five siblings, Gallegos now carries on the family’s legacy making their specialties — handmade tamales and stone ground tortillas — made in the early hours.

Gallegos took us in the kitchen to take a look at how the factory makes its well-known tortillas.

“This is how stone ground masa is made you’ll have two stones up against each other the corn passes through here and it comes out as masa,” said Gallegos.

Masa is the dough used to make tortillas and of course, tamales.

Let’s just say…they don’t hold back on the spice in the tamales, but it’s the kind of spice that will make you want to come back for more.

The factory was recently recognized at Fort Stockton’s first Barrio Fest for its 75 years in business along with other spots in the area.

It’s an event that highlights the culture and impact the Hispanic community has made in the City’s economic development throughout the years.

We paid a visit at the group behind Barrio Fest…the Fort Stockton Community Theatre.

“We are at the corner of 1st and Nelson and First Street is where the 1st Street Barrio was,” said Fort Stockton Theatre President Alice Duerksen. “We are recognizing all of the … I think we have about 15 different historical sites just within a half mile radius of this theatre.”

Duerksen said the festival is to educate, show gratitude and celebrate the Hispanic culture in the area.

We caught up with a local resident who has lived her entire life in Fort Stockton.

“Here on Nelson Street where you were…all that block and part of this block here…they all owned businesses all my uncles [and] they were very entrepreneurial,” said Olga Gonzalez.

Gonzalez along with her daughter own a boutique right on the corner of 1st Street where many small businesses have blossomed.

She is no stranger to Fort Stockton. Her entire life has been in what many people who live here call, the barrio.

“Barrio to me it’s where you know you know your neighbors you’re able to visit at any time,” said Gonzalez.

Barrio is the spanish word for neighborhood..

“Every barrio had a tiendita,” she said.

A tiendita is a little shop.

Gonzalez said there are not only two or maybe three tienditas in the barrio now.

She said even though things are not quite the same in the barrios, she appreciates events like Barrio Fest that help keep the rich history and traditions of Fort Stockton alive.

Gonzalez shared that Fort Stockton is the kind of community that not only everyone knows everybody, but so many people are related to each other.

Barrio Fest 2022 is already in the books, but the plan is to bring it back next year.

The fest was free for everyone to enjoy. People enjoyed Spanish movies, classic car shows, food, arts & crafts, live music and so much more.

