MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – A group is trying to keep a dance tradition alive. For the first time, the Hispanic Cultural Center of Midland hosted its Ballet Folklorico for Midland ISD students.

Some students said they hope more people will now consider joining.

This story hits home for Anchor Ozzy Mora.

“It has been part of my upbringing for more than 17 years and it’s important I help tell the story.”

A group of dancers tapping their feet away to music…it’s a dance called, in Spanish, Baile Folkorico, Ballet Folkorico or folkloric dance.

“I’ve been dancing for 11 years,” said folklorico dancer Victoria Gomez.

Midland ISD students like Gomez began her journey in Ballet Folklorico at a very young age.

“Me and my brother are actually the first ones to start dancing folklorico in our family,” she said.

And other students were born into it.

“My mom introduced me into it…her [and] my tia and tio used to do it at the center too,” said folklorico dancer Elaynah Aranda.

Aranda has been dancing for 11 years.

“I saw them do it and said wow this is really interesting, so I wanted to do it and it’s really fun,” she said.

Folklorico is based on several traditional dances from Mexico’s different states and regions. Now, both Gomez and Aranda can continue to learn about the different dances of Mexico’s regions for free.

“We are currently here at Pease Elementary in Midland ..and we are hosting our first Folklorico workshop during their intersession,” said Executive Director of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Midland Lizette Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said a Ballet Folklorico Workshop was offered for the first time during Midland ISD Intersessions.

“Intersessions is basically a chance for students to catch up on either attendance, test scores, grades and get extra tutoring,” said Rodriguez.

Workshops such as Ballet Folklorico do become available to students who wish to participate during intersession.

“The Superintendent Doctor Ramsey approached us right before the first intersession …they were kind of wondering if we could do some courses for the students,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has been teaching folklorico for about 10 years. She shared she was hesitant about the workshop at first.

“We did a max of 75 students and we weren’t sure if we were going to fill it out and sure enough, slowly the students started rolling in,” said Rodriguez.

She said the workshop is another way to help educate students about the culture.

“We do dance throughout the whole expansion of the 32 states in Mexico along sub-regions,” said Rodriguez. “For me it’s important, it’s where we come from [and] it’s our heritage … it kind of connects us back to our homeland,” she said.

Ballet Folklorico is a way to keep the culture alive.

“Some kids don’t even know what culture they have and if they get that experience … like hey, this is my culture … and then they can get that connection to their families,” said Gomez.

And she hopes more will join in.

“For like the younger girls who think that they can’t do it or for the boys who say it’s too girly … just do it,” said Gomez.

Plus, it’s a great work out and it has helped many understand more about where they come from.

Rodriguez said a mariachi workshop is also in the works and hopes the school district will bring back the folklorico workshop next year.

To learn more about the Hispanic Cultural Center of Midland, click here.