PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Keep Pecos Beautiful accepting vendor registrations for it’s Cantaloupe Festival.

Vendors will need to fill out a vendor registration form. Registration forms may be obtained from either City Hall or online on the Keep Pecos Beautiful website.

Vendor Fees

Non-profit Organizations – $25

For profit Organizations – $50

$50 Health permit fee will be waived for Food Vendors; but must be pulled for inspection before event

The cantaloupe festival was a tradition in Pecos started in the early 1900s. Pecos is bringing that tradition back to life in hopes of bringing the community closer together.

“We will have old traditions like cantaloupe games and the dressing of cantaloupes, and even bring on new traditions such as the Strong Man of the Wildest West competition. There will be live music, vendors, and a whole lot of fun.” said Edward De Leon (Marketing and Communications Coordinator, Town of Pecos City)

Keep Pecos Beautiful was founded to improve the quality of life in Pecos through community-driven projects that create a cleaner and positive environment for everyone. They are going on into their second term. Two of the goals they hope to achieve from this event are to bring the community closer together and to raise funds to create a veteran’s mural in Downtown Pecos.

For more information, contact Keep Pecos Beautiful at the Town of Pecos City Hall at 432-445-2421.