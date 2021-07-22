Keep Odessa Beautiful shares easy ways to reuse products & practice upcycling

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Recycling is important, but so is reusing materials before you throw them away! Just think of the phrase “Reduce, Reuse, THEN Recycle.”

Claudia Ortega, Executive Director of Keep Odessa Beautiful stopped into our studio to share some easy ways to reduce waste.

One way to do this is by purchasing metal or cloth products instead of plastic. Keep Odessa Beautiful offers free reusable shopping bags and water bottles to the public year-round. You can stop by their office any time to pick them up.

It’s located at 119 W. 4th St Suite 203 in Odessa.

If you’re already good at reusing items around your house, take your practice to the next level and start “upcycling.”

Upcycling is taking waste materials and things you’ve already used, and transforming them into new materials that have artistic or environmental value. This can be as simple as painting a jar and using it as a decoration or turning an old tire into a flower pot.

Old tires turned into flower pots at the Upcycle Demonstration Garden

Keep Odessa Beautiful has a community Upcycle Demonstration Garden so you can even show off you work and bring it to the garden for the public to admire! This is even a great way to teach your kids about reducing waste and get their creative juices flowing.

They even have a Paintings and Pizza event tonight (7/22) at 7 p.m. Register for the event here.

The garden is located on 814 W. 42nd St. in Odessa.

For more information on Keep Odessa Beautiful and the resources they have for the community click here.