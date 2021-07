Assistant Chief for Odessa Fire Rescue, Joey White, does yard work for an elderly resident of Odessa.

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Keep Odessa Beautiful needs volunteers to help with basic lawn care as part of their We Care- We Help program.

Volunteers will provide free lawn mowing services for veterans as well as the elderly or disabled.

If you would like to help, email KOB and they will get you signed up.