ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Keep Odessa Beautiful recognized the most beautiful yards in town last week with the Odessa Pride Star of the Month award.

The Star of the Month award recognizes Odessa homes and businesses with clean and beautiful properties.

Swing by Cimarron Place Apartments at 4136 E 52nd Street or 6828 Ector Avenue to see why these properties took the prize for the month of July.

