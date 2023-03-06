ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The KOB Educational Fair will be on March 25 at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility from 9am to noon.

This fair will include subjects such as Mulch, the Adopt a Highway Program, City Ordinances, Composting Demonstration, Proper Tree Planting, Environmental Laws, How to get involved, best plants for the region, planting tips, water conversation, and more.

People from the following organizations will be there:

Household Hazardous Waste

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT)

Code Enforcement

Master Gardeners

Texas A&M Forestry

Ector County Environmental Enforcement

Permian Basin Sod

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ)

For more information, please call, email, or visit Keep Odessa Beautiful’s website.