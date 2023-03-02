MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Keep Midland Beautiful, co-sponsored by the Texas Department of Transportation, will be hosting one of the nation’s largest cleanups this month.

Every year, families, social clubs, business groups, neighbors, and KMB affiliates join forces to pick up litter and beautify their local communities.

“We have a lot of areas that need cleaned, so we need a lot of help.” says Doreen Womack, Executive Director of KMB.

Adopt-a-Highway groups oversee highway cleanup while KMB volunteers focus on neighborhoods, city streets, parks, Adopt A Spots, and vacant lots.

Participating groups will clean their designated area anytime between March 1 and May 31.

This event is open to anyone interested in making public spaces litter-free. Registered participants will receive trash bags, and gloves. Participants who register before March 17 will also receive a free t-shirt.

You can register on Keep Midland Beautiful website.