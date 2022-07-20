MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Keep Midland Beautiful is making some changes to how it collects tree limbs at its Citizens Collection Station located at 4100 Smith Road in Midland. A recent news release said that the Citizens Collection Station will no longer accept double axel trailers with tree limbs.

Keep Midland Beautiful shared in the news release, that until further notice people will need to use a single axle trailer or truck bed when bringing tree limbs to the Citizens Collection Station.

Community members are asked to tie down their loads of yard waste so none escapes on the trip to the Citizens Collection station location.

Operating hours for the Citizen Collection Station will remain the same and Keep Midland Beautiful said that recycling containers are also available at BRI at 26 W. Industrial Loop.

