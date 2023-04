ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Keep Andrews Beautiful and the City of Andrews will be hosting Spring Trash Bash on April 29th, from 8:30am to noon.

Prizes, gift bags, free t-shirts and more will be available. Hamburgers will be served for lunch.

Participants will be meeting at the 100NW Ave D.

You can register at the event or fill pre-register using this form and send it to mrosales@cityofandrews.org.

For any questions, please contact Michael at 432-631-2711.