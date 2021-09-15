Keep an eye on your wallet! OPD warning shoppers of rise in wallet thefts

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police say they are seeing a rise in wallet thefts at area businesses.

According to OPD, the suspects are waiting for their victims to leave their purses unattended to steal wallets and valuable items when no one is looking. The suspects then use stolen debit and credit cards to make purchases at other businesses.





Anyone who recognizes the suspects pictured above is asked to call Detective Goodson at 432-335-4923 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.