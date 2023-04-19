LUBBOCK, Texas – Gavin Kash continued to swing a hot bat in Texas Tech’s 11-6 win over Grand Canyon Wednesday at Rip Griffin Park.

The sophomore first baseman was 4-for-5 with two home runs, five runs batted in, and three runs scored. Kash moves into sole possession of sixth on the school’s single-season home run list with 19 on the year.

The No. 16 Red Raiders collected 13 hits, including three from Zac Vooletich, who has made ten straight starts.

Zane Petty earned his second win of the season after not giving up a hit in four innings of work.

Texas Tech (27-12, 6-6 Big 12) continues its five-game homestand with Baylor at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Rip Griffin Park. Mason Molina is scheduled to get the series-opening start against the Bears.