‘Karma will get them’ says local homeowner about suspects who stole Halloween decorations

BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar) – Halloween is just around the corner and many people are excited to put out their ghoulish decorations. For people like Andrew Garcia, he looks forward to catching people’s eyes with his 12-foot skeletons and jack-o-lanterns.

“We like to decorate, it’s something we’ve been doing for a few years now”, says Garcia.

Andrew and his wife have lived in Big Spring for about 3 years now, and say that they’ve always felt comfortable putting up their decorations several weeks before Halloween.

“We start setting up sometime in September and as we get closer to 31st, me and my wife like to put out more of our decorations”, says Garcia.

According to Big Spring Howard County Crimestoppers, 3 unknown suspects stole decorations right off of someone’s porch.

Andrew told us that in the 3 years that he’s lived in Big Spring, he’s never had an issue with theft in his neighborhood.

“It’s a pretty good neighborhood, everyone speaks to one another and for the most part is friendly, says Garcia.

After hearing about the recent theft that took place in his neighborhood, Andrew says that whoever committed this crime should be held accountable.

“If they keep it up, eventually someone will catch them. It’s karma, and it’s gonna catch up with them regardless, one way or another,” says Garcia.