MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Monahans Police are investigating a traffic incident, involving a juvenile being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

According to a release by the Monahans Police Department, at about 12:07pm on Thursday, November 9th, officers responded to the 700 block of S. Main Street, referencing a juvenile pedestrian being struck by a Ford F250 travelling in the northbound lane.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and immediately notified Emergency Services of the incident. The juvenile was transported to Ward Memorial Hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.