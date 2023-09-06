MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- For many in Midland and across the state, the name Painter has become synonymous with excellence in law enforcement. That’s because the late Sheriff Gary Painter left quite the legacy behind when he died in 2019; Gary was the sheriff of Midland County for more than 30 years.

Since then, MCSO has undergone change with a new sheriff at the helm. It’s a seat that will be up for reelection in 2024, and now, Gary’s son, Justin Painter, has announced his decision to follow in his father’s footsteps by running for the same office his father once held.

“I’ve returned to Midland to run for sheriff,” said Justin Painter, in a news conference Wednesday morning.

Justin said he prayed over the decision before moving to Midland from Montgomery County and was encouraged by Midlanders who said they want him to take the reins.

“I’ve had people contacting me for the past several years to come back and run saying how much they missed the Painter family, the Painter legacy, his legacy he had for 34 years. It went away and it needs to come back,” Justin said. “I see my running for sheriff of Midland County as not only my duty to honor my father’s good name, but also as an obligation to serve the citizens of Midland County to provide them with a sheriff’s office they can be proud of.”

The Midland native said he’s “disappointed” in the way the office has “regressed” since his father’s passing, and he pointed out some crimes he wants to focus on should he be elected.

“I plan on (making violent) crimes a priority, along with human trafficking in Midland. Parents need to feel safe when their children go outside and not have to be in fear of them being targeted or kidnapped. I plan on cracking down on all drug and alcohol related crimes within Midland County and I believe in helping other agencies when they ask for it,” he said.

Additionally, Justin said he wants to see a more transparent MCSO.

“What’s missing is the family aspect. I want an open-door policy where the community can come in and speak with deputies. I have nothing to hide,” he said.

The message Justin wants to send to voters ahead of election day? Every vote counts.

“I hope I can continue the legacy. I won’t let them (the voters) down. Votes are everything. Please have faith in me. I will be highly dedicated…highly motivated to represent you and fight for you,” he said.

About Justin Painter

Justin said he began riding in patrol cars with his father when he was just nine years old. He grew up watching his father lead and worked hard to become a leader himself.

When Justin graduated from high school, he attended Midland College before joining the Air Force where he served as an MP for more than 12 years. Upon retiring from the military, the decorated veteran and his family moved back to the Basin, where he served with the Andrews County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin and his family left Andrews because his children needed a school district with a wrestling program, and they landed in Conroe. Justin then worked for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for eight years and was named Officer of the Year in 2022.

During his lengthy law enforcement career, Justin has served as a patrol officer, an accident investigator, tactical officer, mental health officer, and sexual assault family violence investigator.

He currently serves as an officer for the Midland Independent School District.

Also on the ballot

From left: Rory McKinney and David Criner

Now, Justin isn’t the only candidate who has thrown his hat into the ring. Sheriff David Criner announced he will seek re-election and former MCSO Chief-Deputy Rory McKinney also said he will seek election once again. McKinney previously ran against Criner in 2020; Criner won that bid with 51.6% of the vote in a four-person race.

You’ll find all three candidates on the ballot in March of next year during the Republican Primary set for March 5. Early voting is set to begin on February 20th.