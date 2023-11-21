ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – City Council Members Chris Hanie and Greg Connell recently teamed up for a new, faith-based initiative, aimed at helping those most in need this holiday season.

“Just One More God” is asking the community to donate blankets, toiletries, and food. Donations can be left in a box at City Hall, in front of the City Secretary’s Office, where those donations can be distributed to those in need of warmth, food, or other basic necessities.

“People are starving! We want to challenge people to help,” said Council Member Hanie.

The City says the long-term vision is to establish something similar to the “drop off book donation boxes,” where people can drop off or pick up food without any questions asked.

They are also requesting churches to keep their doors open, with many volunteers willing and waiting, the Council Members want to ensure those without homes have a warm place to stay.

If you need a simple way to help others this week, stop by the Odessa City Hall with canned food and other items.

City Hall is located at 411 W. 8th Street and can be reached by calling 432-335-3200.