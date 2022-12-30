ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Family and friends were shocked this week after Maurice ‘Moe’ Rogers was found shot to death in his Odessa home. Last night, we spoke with barber Mike Davis, who said he’d known Rogers, a regular patron at Headlines Barbershop, for about 15 years.

“I’m still trying to even, you know, just put it in my mind that he’s no longer here,” Davis said.

Davis said he saw Rogers about a week before he was murdered when he came in for a haircut and said the “gentle” man didn’t deserve die.

“His personality…(he) was just a beautiful soul. I can honestly say that. And if he could have helped you, he would have helped you. He would give you the shirt off his back if that’s what you need…He was a humble, giving person and…he didn’t deserve anything. None of this. None of it.”

We are speaking to more of Rogers’ loved ones today and will have the latest, including information on several suspects, tonight on ABC Big 2 News.