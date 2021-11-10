Jury trials suspended in Midland until Nov. 29

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland County has announced that the District Courts and County Courts of Law have suspended all jury trials until November 29.

According to a Midland County spokesperson, the courts decided to suspend jury trials as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. This comes after the trial of David Wilson, the man accused of shooting and killing a Midland Police officer in 2019, was suspended last week just days after a jury was impaneled. According to a release, that trial was suspended after several people involved in jury selection tested positive for the virus. That trial is expected to resume November 30.

Our reporter Rob Tooke will have more information on this tonight on ABC Big 2 News at 6:00 p.m. and will have answers for potential jurors on what to expect once trials resume.