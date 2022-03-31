ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – One man is behind bars after an Ector County jury found him guilty of drunk driving. On Wednesday, March 30th, Joseph Matthew Rodriquez was found guilty of Driving While Intoxicated 2nd, Class A Misdemeanor.

Rodriquez is sentenced to 90 days in jail probated for a term of 12 months on Community Supervision and 3 days in jail as a condition of his probation. The court is requiring Rodriquez to install an interlock device on his vehicle as a part of his probation period.

This isn’t the first drunk driving offense Rodriquez has received. On March 15th, Rodriquez was arrested for driving and operating a motor vehicle in a public place while intoxicated.

Rodriquez was previously convicted in 2016 for a similar offense of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Ector County.