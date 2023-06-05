31-year-old Erika Pena was killed when she tried to break up a fight

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Family and friends are calling for justice for 31-year-old Erika Pena ahead of the trial for the man accused in her death.

In a Facebook post, Pena’s loved one wrote of the mother of four, “Justice for Erika…Justice for our beautiful angel.”

Jury selection began Monday morning in the case brought against 22-year-old Shemar Harrington; he’s been charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection with a shooting last May that left Pena dead, and another man injured.

According to an affidavit, on May 29, 2022, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to Southwest Oaks Apartments on Oakwood to investigate shots fired. At the scene, officers found Pena lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to her torso. Pena was taken to Medical Center Hospital where she later died.

Witnesses told police that Pena was shot while trying to break up a fight between Harrington and another man. That man was later found in an apartment at Southwest Oaks with a gunshot wound to his left arm. He was taken to Odessa Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators spoke with additional witnesses who said they saw the shooter leave the scene and run into another apartment building on Oakwood. Witnesses described the suspect as a man with dreadlocks named “Pablo”.

While searching for “Pablo” at Acacia Park Apartments, they found his roommate, who confirmed that “Pablo” was actually Harrington. Investigators reportedly searched Harrington’s home and vehicle and found a gun and ammunition matching the weapon used to shoot Pena.

Following his arrest last year, Harrington was released on a combined $500,000 bond and was placed on house arrest with a GPS monitor following an indictment last September. However, he was arrested again just nine days later after Judge Denn Whalen learned he’d allegedly left his home multiple times. He’s been in custody since last October.

Harrington’s trial is expected to begin around 1:00 p.m. Monday, as soon as a jury is empaneled.