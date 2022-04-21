MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)– It’s time to show off your skills! The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Division is teaming up with the National Basketball Association to host its Jr. NBA Skills Challenge Competition. The competition allows youth in the area to take their hooping skills to the next level.

Boys and girls who are 13 years of age or younger as of August 31st, 2022 can compete in the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge Competition and have a chance of moving on to compete in the advanced part of the competition.

The event is free and kicks off on Tuesday, April 26th at 6 pm at the MLK Community, 2300 Butternut Lane, Midland TX.

Click here to register for the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge Competition.