Juneteenth Weekend Celebrations

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in Galveston, Texas. According to historians, more than 250,000 slaves didn’t know they were freed up until June 19th, 1865.

In the Basin, celebrations are underway just days after Juneteenth was named a federal holiday in the United States. The community came together to celebrate this historic event with one another.

We spoke with the head coach of Odessa’s Hip-Hop Letto’s and she told us, how good it feels to be back outside enjoying the company of others.

“With everything that’s been going on with COVID and everything, we’re just glad to get everybody together and celebrate.”

The miles-long parade held outside of Travis Elementary School displayed several uniquely decorated floats. Families and friends gathered along the sidewalk, to get a closer look at each float in the Juneteenth parade.

As the day continued, many people made their way to the annual Juneteenth pageant hosted by the Black Cultural Council of Odessa. In honor of Juneteenth, the contestants were asked in a Q & A portion, different facts related to the history of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is a day for celebration but also a day to remember the historical significance behind it’s name.

“It’s a celebration of the past, of the future, of Black culture.” says Aundrea Brewster, Choreographer for the 2021 Miss Juneteenth pageant.