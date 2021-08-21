July’s fastest-selling car in each state

News

by: iSeeCars

Posted: / Updated:

The Kia Telluride is shown after being named North American Sport Utility of the Year in Detroit, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The global microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales, as production interruptions lower the new car and used car supply, forcing dealers to maintain tight inventory levels. Demand for new cars has continued to outpace supply, with new cars selling nearly a week faster than in June, while demand for used cars has plateaued as used cars are selling slightly slower over the same period.

Analyzing over one million new and used cars sold in July 2021, iSeeCars.com determined the new and used cars that were in the highest demand and disappeared the quickest from dealer lots. Here are the fastest-selling new and used cars by state:

Fastest-Selling New Cars by State

What were July’s fastest-selling new cars across the country? Here are the new vehicles in the highest demand by state:

Fastest-Selling New Car in Each State – July 2021
StateVehicleAverage Days to Sell
AlabamaToyota RAV4 Hybrid4.1
AlaskaRam Pickup 1500 Classic16.3
ArizonaMercedes-Benz S-Class1.8
ArkansasToyota 4Runner5.0
CaliforniaLexus RX 450h5.5
ColoradoKia Telluride4.2
ConnecticutFord Bronco7.8
DelawareToyota RAV4 Hybrid7.6
FloridaMercedes-Benz S-Class4.0
GeorgiaToyota Highlander Hybrid5.1
HawaiiHyundai Palisade3.9
IdahoChevrolet Silverado 15009.6
IllinoisHonda CR-V Hybrid5.6
IndianaToyota RAV4 Hybrid4.4
IowaHyundai Palisade6.3
KansasKia Telluride1.0
KentuckyKia Telluride6.3
LouisianaToyota 4Runner5.8
MaineHyundai Tucson9.1
MarylandMercedes-Benz S-Class3.3
MassachusettsToyota 4Runner7.5
MichiganToyota Prius4.6
MinnesotaKia Seltos2.2
MississippiHyundai Palisade3.7
MissouriKia Carnival4.2
MontanaHyundai Santa Fe14.6
NebraskaNissan Rogue Sport11.4
NevadaChevrolet Equinox2.5
New HampshireKia Carnival6.1
New JerseyChevrolet Corvette3.9
New MexicoNissan Sentra4.8
New YorkHyundai Tucson Hybrid5.7
North CarolinaLexus RX 450h4.3
North DakotaHyundai Santa Fe11.1
OhioNissan Pathfinder6.0
OklahomaToyota RAV44.2
OregonSubaru Crosstrek5.3
PennsylvaniaChevrolet Corvette6.6
Rhode IslandChevrolet Equinox1.5
South CarolinaSubaru Outback4.9
South DakotaRam Pickup 1500 Classic8.4
TennesseeHyundai Palisade4.8
TexasChevrolet Corvette3.4
UtahSubaru Crosstrek3.8
VermontToyota RAV4 Prime3.4
VirginiaKia Telluride6.1
WashingtonKia Carnival6.9
West VirginiaToyota 4Runner5.5
WisconsinInfiniti QX503.7
WyomingFord Bronco Sport13.6
  • The fastest-selling new car in the most states is a three-way tie among the Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride, and Toyota 4Runner. Each vehicle is the fastest-selling new vehicle in four states.
  • SUVs are the fastest-selling vehicle type in 35 states.
  • Hybrid cars are the fastest sellers in 11 states.
  • The fastest-selling new vehicle across all states is the Chevrolet Equinox SUV in Rhode Island at 1.5 days.

Fastest-Selling Used Cars by State

Here are the fastest-selling used cars by state:

Fastest-Selling Used Car in Each State – July 2021
StateVehicleAverage Days to Sell
AlabamaFord Expedition Max15.7
AlaskaJeep Renegade21.9
ArkansasHonda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid8.2
ArizonaSubaru Crosstrek18.4
CaliforniaToyota Highlander Hybrid15.1
ColoradoTesla Model 312.9
ConnecticutToyota 4Runner21.1
DelawareJeep Compass16.6
FloridaTesla Model 313.7
GeorgiaVolkswagen Golf18.4
HawaiiBMW X317.8
IowaAudi Q518.7
IdahoTesla Model 314.9
IllinoisKia Sedona19.1
IndianaSubaru Crosstrek18.4
KansasToyota Highlander17.6
KentuckyInfiniti QX8017.4
LouisianaMitsubishi Eclipse Cross14.2
MassachusettsNissan Altima30.1
MarylandTesla Model 311.4
MaineToyota Prius14.1
MichiganAlfa Romeo Stelvio15.0
MinnesotaMINI Countryman4.2
MissouriChevrolet Suburban22.1
MississippiToyota Prius14.0
MontanaSubaru Crosstrek18.7
North CarolinaChevrolet Suburban16.3
North DakotaToyota Camry Hybrid11.4
NebraskaChrysler Pacifica22.4
New HampshireGMC Yukon XL15.0
New JerseySubaru Crosstrek16.0
New MexicoLexus LX 5705.5
NevadaTesla Model 313.4
New YorkDodge Durango21.5
OhioChevrolet Bolt EV16.0
OklahomaHyundai Veloster18.3
OregonToyota Highlander Hybrid15.9
PennsylvaniaChevrolet Bolt EV17.7
Rhode IslandHyundai Elantra16.3
South CarolinaLand Rover Range Rover Evoque14.0
South DakotaGMC Terrain20.4
TennesseePorsche Macan17.2
TexasTesla Model 311.6
UtahTesla Model 318.6
VirginiaAudi Q521.3
VermontBMW 4 Series14.5
WashingtonBMW I315.9
WisconsinSubaru Forester21.7
West VirginiaToyota Prius13.3
WyomingToyota RAV418.8
  • The Tesla Model 3 is the fastest-selling used car in the most states with seven.
  • In second place is the Subaru Crosstrek, which is the fastest-seller in four states.
  • SUVs are the most represented vehicle type as the fastest-selling used car type in 27 states.
  • The fastest-selling used car across all states is the MINI Countryman in Minnesota at 4.2 days.
  • Electric vehicles are the fastest sellers in nine states, and hybrid vehicles are the fastest sellers in 8 states.

Buyers who are making a new or used car purchase might have difficulty finding these in-demand vehicles, and may end up paying a premium for them in the used car marketplace amid microchip-related inventory constraints. Vehicle inventory is not expected to be replenished until the beginning of 2022, so consumers who are in the market for one of these fast sellers should act quickly when they see their desired car for sale. Consumers who have the option to wait may be able to find better new car incentives and lower used car prices once the market stabilizes.

More from iSeeCars.com:

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check reports. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $306 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

This article, July’s Fastest-Selling Car in Each State, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss